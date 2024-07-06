MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Bought by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 93,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $6,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MET. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 678.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 287,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,000,000 after acquiring an additional 250,402 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 1st quarter worth about $7,012,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,824,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,661,000 after acquiring an additional 293,925 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,664,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,304,000 after acquiring an additional 240,564 shares during the period. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 742,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,088,000 after acquiring an additional 86,091 shares during the period. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MetLife Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of MET traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $69.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,038,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,000,809. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.17 and a fifty-two week high of $74.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.23. The firm has a market cap of $49.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

MetLife Increases Dividend

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.83. The company had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.73 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were given a $0.545 dividend. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. This is a positive change from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 6th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is 74.91%.

MetLife announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MET. StockNews.com cut shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of MetLife from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of MetLife from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of MetLife from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.23.

About MetLife

(Free Report)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

