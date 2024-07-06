J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Purchases 925 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,298 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 0.7% of J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $14,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.74, for a total value of $4,201,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,227,385 shares in the company, valued at $415,941,874.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 800 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.56, for a total value of $127,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,275,043.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.74, for a total transaction of $4,201,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,227,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $415,941,874.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 146,288 shares of company stock worth $25,345,053 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG stock opened at $191.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.44, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.83 and a 12-month high of $192.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.75 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 12.27%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GOOG. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.86.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

