Diversify Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 17,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,795,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DSI. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 135,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,675,000 after acquiring an additional 7,776 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 115.0% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,267,000 after purchasing an additional 17,333 shares during the period. Unionview LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the first quarter worth $207,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 203,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,525,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 92.0% in the 1st quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 18,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after buying an additional 8,863 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DSI traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $105.75. 119,215 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,808. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.67. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 12 month low of $77.47 and a 12 month high of $105.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

