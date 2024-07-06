39,963 Shares in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:DYNF) Bought by Diversify Advisory Services LLC

Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:DYNF – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 39,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,774,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DYNF. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF during the first quarter worth $42,000. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new stake in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF during the first quarter worth $49,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF in the first quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF in the first quarter valued at $110,000.

Shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF stock traded up $0.27 on Friday, hitting $47.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 843,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,983,935. The company has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 1.15. BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF has a 52-week low of $33.31 and a 52-week high of $47.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.27.

About BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF

The BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (DYNF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of large- and mid-cap US stocks that uses five equity style factors. DYNF was launched on Mar 19, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

