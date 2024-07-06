32,864 Shares in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Acquired by Diversify Advisory Services LLC

Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 32,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,893,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Slagle Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 97.3% in the 4th quarter. Slagle Financial LLC now owns 138,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,822,000 after acquiring an additional 68,356 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 5.4% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 35,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,499,000. Stonegate Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 38,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,256,000 after buying an additional 1,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 152,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,805,000 after buying an additional 21,496 shares in the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $61.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective (up from $56.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.36.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock traded down $1.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,436,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,654,424. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.44. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $38.38 and a 12-month high of $62.55. The company has a market capitalization of $207.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.19 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.23%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

