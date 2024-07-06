Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp Buys 6,726 Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp lifted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,726 shares during the quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 106.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Muzinich & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 98.1% during the 4th quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. now owns 2,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $45,000.
Healthcare Realty Trust Trading Up 2.5 %
Shares of NYSE:HR traded up $0.42 on Friday, reaching $17.15. The company had a trading volume of 2,778,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,786,268. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 52-week low of $12.77 and a 52-week high of $20.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.40.
Healthcare Realty Trust Dividend Announcement
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
HR has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush raised their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.40.
Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile
Healthcare Realty (NYSE: HR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates medical outpatient buildings primarily located around market-leading hospital campuses. The Company selectively grows its portfolio through property acquisition and development. As the first and largest REIT to specialize in medical outpatient buildings, Healthcare Realty's portfolio includes more than 700 properties totaling over 40 million square feet concentrated in 15 growth markets.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Healthcare Realty Trust
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/1 – 7/5
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Constellation Brands Stock Q1 2025: Crushing Anheuser-Busch?
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Qualcomm Stock Continues to Rise in the Face of Negative News
Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.