Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp Buys 6,726 Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp lifted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,726 shares during the quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 106.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Muzinich & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 98.1% during the 4th quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. now owns 2,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $45,000.

Get Healthcare Realty Trust alerts:

Healthcare Realty Trust Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:HR traded up $0.42 on Friday, reaching $17.15. The company had a trading volume of 2,778,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,786,268. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 52-week low of $12.77 and a 52-week high of $20.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.40.

Healthcare Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.23%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -93.23%.

HR has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush raised their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.40.

Get Our Latest Report on HR

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Healthcare Realty (NYSE: HR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates medical outpatient buildings primarily located around market-leading hospital campuses. The Company selectively grows its portfolio through property acquisition and development. As the first and largest REIT to specialize in medical outpatient buildings, Healthcare Realty's portfolio includes more than 700 properties totaling over 40 million square feet concentrated in 15 growth markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.