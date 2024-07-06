Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 5,741 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,741 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $6,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 5,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter worth about $1,256,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,671,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $410,286,000 after acquiring an additional 283,949 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 3,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SpiderRock Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter worth about $3,043,000. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

NYSE:SCHW traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $73.20. The stock had a trading volume of 3,232,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,332,217. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.99. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $48.66 and a one year high of $79.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 26.14%. As a group, analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SCHW shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Charles Schwab news, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 10,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.40, for a total value of $724,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,172,690.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.41, for a total transaction of $705,690.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 574,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,027,491.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.40, for a total value of $724,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,446 shares in the company, valued at $5,172,690.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 658,663 shares of company stock valued at $48,997,146 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Articles

