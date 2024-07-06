Diversify Advisory Services LLC Purchases Shares of 19,381 Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 19,381 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,432,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invst LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Invst LLC now owns 3,299 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 7,334 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 8,516 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,244 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,435 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,525,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 37,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.19, for a total transaction of $5,218,011.99. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,626,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,246,045.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director George H. Conrades sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $2,320,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,976. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 37,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.19, for a total transaction of $5,218,011.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,626,764 shares in the company, valued at $368,246,045.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 385,639 shares of company stock valued at $53,002,729. Insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ORCL shares. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. William Blair upgraded shares of Oracle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $145.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.83.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded up $0.45 on Friday, reaching $144.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,365,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,322,026. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $99.26 and a 52-week high of $145.79. The company has a market cap of $399.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.03, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $14.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.57 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 223.01% and a net margin of 19.76%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.13%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

