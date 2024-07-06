Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Shares Bought by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,914 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $6,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2,772.3% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,169,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,186 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 3,923.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 381,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,344,000 after purchasing an additional 372,386 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 318,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,640,000 after buying an additional 35,520 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 311,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,649,000 after buying an additional 57,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 155,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,211,000 after buying an additional 4,855 shares during the period.

Vanguard Utilities ETF stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $148.35. 104,577 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 206,760. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.03. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 12-month low of $118.81 and a 12-month high of $158.07.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

