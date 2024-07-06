Private Advisor Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 310,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,036 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.47% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF worth $17,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 47.8% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $49,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:FV traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $57.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,754. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 12 month low of $41.05 and a 12 month high of $58.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a $0.0167 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

