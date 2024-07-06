Private Advisor Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 117,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,135 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $13,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VT. Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 88.7% in the fourth quarter. Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co. now owns 2,302,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $236,843,000 after buying an additional 1,082,088 shares during the last quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC now owns 1,959,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $201,542,000 after buying an additional 793,976 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 4,031.7% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 610,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,813,000 after buying an additional 595,769 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at about $53,804,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 130.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 766,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,825,000 after buying an additional 433,874 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VT stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $114.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,308,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,735,032. The business’s fifty day moving average is $111.69 and its 200-day moving average is $107.88. The firm has a market cap of $37.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $88.74 and a 1-year high of $114.76.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

