Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 101,642 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 15.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 575,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,642 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF worth $13,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,454,000. True Vision MN LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. True Vision MN LLC now owns 38,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 9,885 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 639.7% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 834,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,992,000 after purchasing an additional 721,328 shares in the last quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,740,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 75.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,728,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,347,000 after purchasing an additional 741,261 shares in the last quarter.

GOVT stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.66. 3,753,418 shares of the company were exchanged. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.48 and its 200-day moving average is $22.61.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.0606 per share. This is a boost from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

