Wanchain (WAN) Price Tops $0.16 on Exchanges

Wanchain (WAN) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 6th. Wanchain has a total market cap of $31.03 million and approximately $1.12 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Wanchain has traded 18.2% lower against the dollar. One Wanchain coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000275 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.66 or 0.00045089 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00008042 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00012447 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00010330 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002161 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00006204 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000113 BTC.

About Wanchain

WAN uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 198,102,617 coins. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Wanchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

