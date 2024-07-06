Diversify Advisory Services LLC Invests $1.17 Million in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 35,680 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,166,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter worth approximately $813,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Corning by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 131,323 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,998,000 after buying an additional 30,001 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC grew its position in shares of Corning by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 12,982 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,199,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Corning by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares during the period. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GLW traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.44. 3,286,608 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,848,095. The stock has a market cap of $32.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.05. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $25.26 and a fifty-two week high of $40.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Corning had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 157.75%.

In other Corning news, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 103,437 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total transaction of $3,433,074.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,326,950.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Corning news, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 103,437 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total transaction of $3,433,074.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,326,950.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 29,978 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total transaction of $990,772.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,034,266.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 175,207 shares of company stock valued at $5,876,067 in the last quarter. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Corning from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. UBS Group raised their price target on Corning from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Fox Advisors upgraded Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Corning from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.42.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

