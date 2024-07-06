Diversify Advisory Services LLC Invests $1.20 Million in Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 26,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. DB Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Simplex Trading LLC increased its stake in Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 2,014.3% during the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 790.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 3,075 shares during the period.

Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:PEJ traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.09. The company had a trading volume of 25,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,047. Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF has a 1 year low of $34.90 and a 1 year high of $46.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.77.

Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by thoroughly evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

