Diversify Advisory Services LLC Purchases Shares of 3,401 Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 3,401 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Humana in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Humana by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 60 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in Humana by 274.1% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUM stock traded up $5.97 on Friday, hitting $368.82. 690,242 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,127,717. The company’s fifty day moving average is $348.91 and its 200 day moving average is $348.85. Humana Inc. has a 1-year low of $298.61 and a 1-year high of $530.54. The company has a market capitalization of $44.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $7.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.12 by $1.11. Humana had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The company had revenue of $29.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 16.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 22.04%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HUM shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Humana from $411.00 to $381.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Humana from $450.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Argus downgraded Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Humana from $356.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Humana has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $409.55.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

