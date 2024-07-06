Diversify Advisory Services LLC Acquires New Shares in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 22,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Copart during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in Copart by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 528 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in shares of Copart during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Copart in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Copart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Copart Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Copart stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.22. The stock had a trading volume of 4,272,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,308,782. The firm has a market cap of $52.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.18 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.20 and its 200 day moving average is $52.75. Copart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.41 and a 12 month high of $58.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The business services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Copart had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 33.33%. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Copart from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Copart currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

About Copart

(Free Report)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Stories

