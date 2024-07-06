Diversify Advisory Services LLC Invests $1.36 Million in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 31,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,364,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 945,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,214,000 after purchasing an additional 120,842 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 34.6% in the first quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 41,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 10,776 shares in the last quarter. SpiderRock Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the first quarter worth $226,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 80.0% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 29.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,031,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,957,000 after buying an additional 233,765 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FIXD traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.44. 433,581 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 748,031. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.43. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.86 and a fifty-two week high of $44.80.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

