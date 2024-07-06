Diversify Advisory Services LLC Purchases Shares of 5,185 Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 5,185 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,345,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADSK. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 129.0% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,526 shares of the software company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 1,986 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Autodesk by 3.6% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,648 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 515.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 28,682 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,935,000 after acquiring an additional 24,021 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Autodesk by 3.4% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 551,239 shares of the software company’s stock worth $114,057,000 after purchasing an additional 18,027 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 1.0% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 463,747 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $95,963,000 after acquiring an additional 4,534 shares in the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank downgraded Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Autodesk from $296.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $320.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $255.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $262.42.

Autodesk Stock Performance

ADSK stock traded up $1.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $247.87. 1,344,912 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,425,332. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.01 and a 52 week high of $279.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $224.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $239.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.42 billion, a PE ratio of 53.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The software company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 65.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Autodesk

In related news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $129,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,418,010. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Autodesk news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $129,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,418,010. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.21, for a total transaction of $248,831.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,264,960.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,138 shares of company stock worth $4,338,701 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Further Reading

