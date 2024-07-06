Diversify Advisory Services LLC Purchases New Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 38,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. American National Bank boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 179.0% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $70,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPEM traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,403,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,665,665. The stock has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.22. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $32.06 and a 52-week high of $38.84.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

