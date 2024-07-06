Diversify Advisory Services LLC Makes New $1.44 Million Investment in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 13,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,438,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nilsine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Southern Copper by 1.9% in the first quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 5,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Southern Copper by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in Southern Copper by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,329 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co lifted its holdings in Southern Copper by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 37,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,196,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 7.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SCCO. HSBC lowered Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $91.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Southern Copper from $61.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Southern Copper from $63.50 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.50.

Southern Copper Stock Up 0.6 %

Southern Copper stock traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $116.75. The stock had a trading volume of 872,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,026,265. Southern Copper Co. has a one year low of $67.64 and a one year high of $129.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $114.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.84. The company has a market capitalization of $91.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.80, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.56.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.17. Southern Copper had a net margin of 24.20% and a return on equity of 30.44%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. On average, analysts expect that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Copper Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southern Copper

In other news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $35,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,614 shares in the company, valued at $546,759. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director PALOMINO BONILLA LUIS MIGUEL sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total transaction of $425,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,214 shares in the company, valued at $261,916.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $35,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $546,759. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,000 shares of company stock worth $472,430. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About Southern Copper

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

