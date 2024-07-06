Diversify Advisory Services LLC Purchases New Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,472,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,552,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,791,788,000 after acquiring an additional 88,472 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,427,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,128,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,026 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,130,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,096,582,000 after buying an additional 352,841 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,548,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,055,281,000 after buying an additional 194,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,530,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,031,832,000 after buying an additional 157,269 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of IJR traded down $0.81 on Friday, reaching $105.53. 2,205,120 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,791,931. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.73. The stock has a market cap of $76.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $87.32 and a 52-week high of $111.57.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

