36,005 Shares in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) Acquired by Diversify Advisory Services LLC

Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 36,005 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,540,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of Relx by 192.9% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 867 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Relx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Relx by 81.1% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 909 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in Relx by 90.9% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 983 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Relx in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 15.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Relx alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Relx in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Relx Stock Performance

Shares of Relx stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.22. 562,474 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 600,059. Relx Plc has a 52-week low of $31.38 and a 52-week high of $46.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.71.

About Relx

(Free Report)

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.