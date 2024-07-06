Diversify Advisory Services LLC Makes New $1.60 Million Investment in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 22,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,604,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 358,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,268,000 after acquiring an additional 32,412 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 334.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 239,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,369,000 after purchasing an additional 184,278 shares during the period. Steele Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,367,000. Matrix Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 225,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,671,000.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ IMCV traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $69.70. The company had a trading volume of 8,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,922. The firm has a market cap of $588.97 million, a P/E ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.34 and a fifty-two week high of $72.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.39.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a $0.3668 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%.

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (IMCV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their value characteristics. IMCV was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

