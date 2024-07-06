Diversify Advisory Services LLC Purchases New Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,316 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,785,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 42.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,336 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,000,000 after acquiring an additional 7,822 shares during the period. Hartline Investment Corp lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 1,119 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Longbow Finance SA bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at $4,319,000. Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.2% in the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,456 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,115,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $349.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $445.62.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.25, for a total transaction of $2,161,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 623,425 shares in the company, valued at $269,475,456.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.25, for a total transaction of $2,161,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 623,425 shares in the company, valued at $269,475,456.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total transaction of $25,360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,981,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,299,679.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:GS traded down $3.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $464.75. 1,594,040 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,825,111. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $289.36 and a 52-week high of $471.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $454.22 and its 200-day moving average is $413.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.37.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $11.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.54 by $3.04. The business had revenue of $14.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.94 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.79 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 36.47 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.95%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

Further Reading

