20,809 Shares in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Purchased by Diversify Advisory Services LLC

Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,677,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TFC Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in Sysco by 11.1% during the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hartline Investment Corp bought a new stake in Sysco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,121,000. Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco during the 1st quarter valued at $434,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Sysco by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 68,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,528,000 after purchasing an additional 5,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Sysco by 2.4% in the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SYY. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Sysco from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Sysco from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Sysco from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.90.

Sysco Stock Up 0.3 %

SYY stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $69.75. 2,308,655 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,712,760. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.23 and its 200-day moving average is $76.25. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $62.24 and a 12 month high of $82.89. The company has a market cap of $34.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. Sysco had a return on equity of 99.88% and a net margin of 2.66%. The business had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. Sysco’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Sysco Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.78%.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

