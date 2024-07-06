Diversify Advisory Services LLC Purchases New Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (BATS:BOCT)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (BATS:BOCT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 47,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,928,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC owned 1.13% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October in the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October during the 4th quarter worth $292,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October in the 1st quarter worth about $435,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.72. The stock had a trading volume of 5,490 shares. The firm has a market cap of $175.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.13 and a 200-day moving average of $40.07.

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October (BOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BOCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

