Diversify Advisory Services LLC Purchases New Shares in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 25,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,990,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 4th quarter worth approximately $160,999,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,359,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,667,000 after buying an additional 1,577,636 shares during the period. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter valued at $92,340,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 157.2% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,063,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,749,000 after buying an additional 649,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 369.2% in the 4th quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 695,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,554,000 after buying an additional 546,911 shares during the period. 79.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Katherine Jenkins sold 2,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total value of $207,386.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.75, for a total value of $5,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 199,258 shares in the company, valued at $14,695,277.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Katherine Jenkins sold 2,732 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total transaction of $207,386.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,458 shares of company stock valued at $6,235,714 over the last three months. Insiders own 22.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MKC shares. Citigroup raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $68.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Argus raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. TD Cowen cut their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.25.

MKC traded up $1.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.88. 1,551,909 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,001,053. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.22. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $59.13 and a 12-month high of $90.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.10. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 11.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.31%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

