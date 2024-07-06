15,259 Shares in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Bought by Diversify Advisory Services LLC

Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LVW Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 13,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 3,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 11,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,599,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 5,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYW traded up $1.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $156.17. 595,633 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 881,265. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $100.84 and a 12 month high of $156.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $142.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.23. The firm has a market cap of $19.19 billion, a PE ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

