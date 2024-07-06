Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp Increases Stock Position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 33.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EQR. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Equity Residential by 593.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Equity Residential in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Equity Residential by 120.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Equity Residential in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Equity Residential in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equity Residential

In other Equity Residential news, CFO Robert Garechana sold 6,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total value of $439,141.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,006,910.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Equity Residential news, CFO Robert Garechana sold 6,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total value of $439,141.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,006,910.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Kay Haben sold 3,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.48, for a total transaction of $212,220.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,720 shares in the company, valued at $636,465.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,625 shares of company stock worth $913,158. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EQR traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $67.87. 1,357,236 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,348,514. The stock has a market cap of $25.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.16, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Equity Residential has a twelve month low of $52.57 and a twelve month high of $69.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.08.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $730.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.09 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 31.70%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Equity Residential Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EQR. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler raised Equity Residential from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Equity Residential from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equity Residential presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.09.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

