Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp Acquires 456 Shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ)

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Free Report) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,005 shares of the technology ETF’s stock after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s holdings in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,261 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 10,069 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 4,735 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 10,370 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.02% of the company’s stock.

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:AIQ traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.84. 492,660 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 636,822. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -216.71 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.51 and its 200-day moving average is $33.16. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF has a 12-month low of $25.39 and a 12-month high of $36.84.

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Dividend Announcement

About Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a $0.0425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF’s dividend payout ratio is currently -35.29%.

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF

