Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp Acquires 121 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp raised its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,341 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COP. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 33.9% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 12,985 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 3,289 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,082,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 0.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 569,102 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $68,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 113.2% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 17,643 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 9,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at approximately $586,000. Institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COP. Argus upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $147.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Friday, June 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.18.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

COP stock traded down $2.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $112.55. The stock had a trading volume of 4,188,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,919,330. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.55. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $99.35 and a fifty-two week high of $135.18.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $14.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.72 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 20.85%. Analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.27%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.