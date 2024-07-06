Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 67,309 Shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS)

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Free Report) by 35.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,309 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.13% of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF worth $5,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 12.1% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 69.9% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 53,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after buying an additional 22,064 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 38.4% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 2,602 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 20.4% during the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 232,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,687,000 after buying an additional 14,752 shares during the last quarter.

Get Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA JMBS traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 234,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,279. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $41.58 and a 12 month high of $46.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.82.

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Cuts Dividend

About Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.1907 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st.

(Free Report)

The Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (JMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund of mortgage-backed securities. The fund seeks a high level of total return. JMBS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.