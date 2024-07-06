Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 11,623 Shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 293,537 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,623 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.06% of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF worth $5,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 379.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 963.5% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,927 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 1,800.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 3,762 shares during the period.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

QYLD stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.90. The company had a trading volume of 2,290,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,855,008. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 0.71. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a 52-week low of $16.25 and a 52-week high of $18.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.68.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Increases Dividend

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a $0.1686 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This is an increase from Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

