iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,753 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares Biotechnology ETF worth $5,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 118.2% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 62.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBB traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $136.20. The company had a trading volume of 870,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,051,036. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $135.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.01. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a one year low of $111.83 and a one year high of $141.16.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

