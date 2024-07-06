Private Advisor Group LLC Raises Position in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC – Free Report) by 24.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 97,461 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,362 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.18% of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF worth $5,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of BINC traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.27. 335,579 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 633,997. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.14. BlackRock Flexible Income ETF has a 1 year low of $49.54 and a 1 year high of $52.62.

Profile

The BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (BINC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides an actively managed approach to multisector fixed-income exposure globally. It may hold debt and income-producing securities, of any credit quality or maturity, with the objective of maximizing long-term income and capital appreciation.

