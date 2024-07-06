Diversify Advisory Services LLC Acquires New Shares in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 46,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,519,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.13% of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,767,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 455,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,015,000 after purchasing an additional 100,487 shares during the period. Goodman Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 4,564 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 138,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,673,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 1,302,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,878,000 after purchasing an additional 93,570 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,576. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 1.02. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF has a one year low of $41.38 and a one year high of $56.54.

About iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF

The iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (LRGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRGF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.