Diversify Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,652 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,377,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 97.1% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 67 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ VRTX traded up $4.29 on Friday, reaching $474.57. The company had a trading volume of 848,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,139,765. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $452.07 and its 200-day moving average is $428.77. The stock has a market cap of $122.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.80, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $335.82 and a 52 week high of $486.42.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $1.10. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 39.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 15.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $545.00 price target on the stock. Argus lifted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $465.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $371.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $424.00 to $421.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $450.00 to $456.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $448.61.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Edward Morrow Atkinson III sold 7,288 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.00, for a total value of $3,483,664.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,972 shares in the company, valued at $7,634,616. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 2,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.00, for a total transaction of $1,089,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 32,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,477,162. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Edward Morrow Atkinson III sold 7,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.00, for a total value of $3,483,664.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,634,616. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,366 shares of company stock worth $13,058,787. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

