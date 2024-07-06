35,990 Shares in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Purchased by Diversify Advisory Services LLC

Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 35,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,173,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 399.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,284,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,932,801,000 after purchasing an additional 38,621,954 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 557.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,655,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,128,000 after purchasing an additional 15,819,689 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 389.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,410,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,099,000 after purchasing an additional 5,895,093 shares during the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 396.9% during the 1st quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 7,306,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,826,000 after acquiring an additional 5,836,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 399.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,224,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,086,000 after acquiring an additional 4,978,537 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.90. 4,909,771 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,525,881. The stock has a market cap of $81.06 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.57. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.30 and a fifty-two week high of $61.01.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

