J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $351,000 Stock Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,357 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Exelon by 247.5% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in shares of Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Exelon stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.31. 5,644,949 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,672,658. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.52. Exelon Co. has a 1-year low of $33.35 and a 1-year high of $43.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Exelon Announces Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 10.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EXC. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Exelon from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on Exelon from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Exelon from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Exelon from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.91.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

