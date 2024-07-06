Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 3,249 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,249 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $5,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 2,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 12,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of EFG traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $104.34. 283,889 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $85.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.68.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.