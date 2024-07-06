Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 67,193 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) by 23.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 349,015 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,193 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $6,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BSCR. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,481,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,723,000 after acquiring an additional 735,753 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,334,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,422,000 after purchasing an additional 767,101 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 1,947,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,885,000 after purchasing an additional 138,955 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 484.6% during the 4th quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 1,246,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 1,203,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,410,000 after buying an additional 27,661 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ BSCR traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.33. 349,329 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 467,435. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.22 and a 200-day moving average of $19.27. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $18.52 and a one year high of $19.54.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a $0.0717 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

