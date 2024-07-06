J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $476,000 Stock Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,751 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STZ. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 12.1% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the third quarter worth $682,000. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 94.9% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 4,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after buying an additional 2,195 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.6% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 66,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,695,000 after buying an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

Shares of STZ traded up $8.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $259.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,943,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,149,984. The company’s fifty day moving average is $254.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $254.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $227.50 and a 52 week high of $274.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.87.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 3rd. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.11. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 23.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.07%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP Michael Mcgrew sold 3,237 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.50, for a total transaction of $827,053.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,270.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Constellation Brands news, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 15,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.63, for a total transaction of $4,160,345.03. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,512,503.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Mcgrew sold 3,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.50, for a total transaction of $827,053.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,731 shares in the company, valued at $442,270.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,031 shares of company stock valued at $12,582,321 in the last 90 days. 12.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on STZ shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $308.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $306.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $300.11.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Featured Stories

