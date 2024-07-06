Private Advisor Group LLC Has $12.12 Million Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,957 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 920 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $12,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,915 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $711,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 242,698 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $91,617,000 after acquiring an additional 18,013 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 61.2% in the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 158 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annandale Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 13,328 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $5,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Netflix from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Netflix from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. CICC Research assumed coverage on Netflix in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Netflix from $555.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $637.34.

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $8.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $690.65. 2,659,065 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,490,949. The business’s 50 day moving average is $640.84 and its 200-day moving average is $590.70. The company has a market capitalization of $297.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $344.73 and a 1-year high of $697.49.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.77. Netflix had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.88 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other Netflix news, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.00, for a total transaction of $354,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Netflix news, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.00, for a total transaction of $354,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $3,228,525.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,835,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,385 shares of company stock valued at $44,469,351. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

