Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 3,082 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,082 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $6,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PM. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 58,416,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,495,794,000 after buying an additional 4,869,272 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 27,821,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,575,742,000 after buying an additional 3,121,732 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at about $282,785,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,439,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,104,000 after buying an additional 2,123,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 5,045.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,122,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,484,000 after buying an additional 2,081,472 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

PM stock traded up $0.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $102.12. 3,569,063 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,377,470. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $100.60 and its 200 day moving average is $95.18. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.23 and a twelve month high of $104.90. The firm has a market cap of $158.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.58.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.09. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 113.26% and a net margin of 8.58%. The business had revenue of $8.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.56%.

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total transaction of $1,928,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,205,859.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Philip Morris International from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.22.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

