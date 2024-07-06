Fetch.ai Price Reaches $1.24 (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 6th. Over the last week, Fetch.ai has traded down 11.8% against the dollar. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be purchased for about $1.24 or 0.00002175 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Fetch.ai has a total market cap of $1.30 billion and $145.67 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Fetch.ai alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.74 or 0.00045323 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00008044 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00012413 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00010344 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0852 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00006188 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000658 BTC.

Fetch.ai Profile

Fetch.ai uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 2,630,547,141 coins and its circulating supply is 1,054,456,327 coins. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch.ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fetch.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fetch.ai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.