Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Bought by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $11,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $818,408,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,205,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,035,292,000 after buying an additional 1,238,239 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 1,125,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $294,671,000 after buying an additional 675,000 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 122.7% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 629,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $164,927,000 after buying an additional 346,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 23,183.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 315,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,579,000 after buying an additional 313,906 shares in the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Illinois Tool Works

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. bought 775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $238.82 per share, for a total transaction of $185,085.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 121,506 shares in the company, valued at $29,018,062.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ITW traded down $2.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $233.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,312,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 983,387. The stock has a market cap of $69.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.10. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $217.50 and a 12 month high of $271.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $242.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $253.09.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 97.82% and a net margin of 19.07%. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on ITW. Citigroup increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $305.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $229.00 to $217.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $244.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.00.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

