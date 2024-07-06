Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 326,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,177 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF worth $11,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RSPT. Smith Salley & Associates acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $37.14. 349,895 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 479,337. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.24. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $26.09 and a 1-year high of $37.28.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RSPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RSPT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.