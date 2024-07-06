Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 73,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,485 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $7,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 65.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $101.00 to $94.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director E Marie Mckee sold 1,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total value of $173,415.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4 shares in the company, valued at $409.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director E Marie Mckee sold 1,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total transaction of $173,415.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $409.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.79, for a total value of $1,027,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,057,253.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,695 shares of company stock worth $2,750,815 over the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

DUK stock traded up $0.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $100.56. 1,929,944 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,201,042. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $83.06 and a 1-year high of $104.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $101.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.53. The firm has a market cap of $77.61 billion, a PE ratio of 25.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.45.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.31 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 10.78%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $1.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.02%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

