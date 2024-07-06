Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 6,414 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 130,316 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 6,414 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $11,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vantage Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 131,620 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $12,032,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Hartline Investment Corp purchased a new position in Starbucks during the first quarter valued at approximately $368,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in Starbucks by 5.3% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 46,046 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares during the last quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Starbucks by 6.5% in the first quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 139,908 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $12,732,000 after purchasing an additional 8,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Starbucks by 1.6% in the first quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 22,655 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Price Performance

NASDAQ SBUX traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.05. 9,663,107 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,612,150. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $71.80 and a 52-week high of $107.66. The company has a market capitalization of $86.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.50 and its 200-day moving average is $87.36.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.11). Starbucks had a net margin of 11.38% and a negative return on equity of 49.91%. The business had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.81%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,234,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,234,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,264,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,750 shares of company stock valued at $878,893 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SBUX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.54.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

